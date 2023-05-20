Up to 10,000 Hongkongers have been infected daily with Covid-19, according to the city’s health minister who says he believes the current outbreak is still manageable thanks to a high vaccination rate and lower severity of the illness. In response to the surging cases, the Hospital Authority has also restarted the 24-hour operation of its emergency command centre to closely monitor the situation at public hospitals. As of Friday, about 2,700 Covid patients were receiving hospital treatment, with a relatively short average stay of 4.8 days. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau warned that despite the World Health Organization declaring Covid-19 was no longer a global health emergency, authorities still had to closely monitor the situation and remind the public to be on guard. “According to the estimates of the Health Bureau, there are more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong every day,” Lo said in an interview with mainland Chinese media on Friday. “There will always be another epidemic.” With the full resumption of activities in Hong Kong since the city reopened to the world in March after three years of pandemic shutdown, Lo said positive cases locally had surged. Based on analysis of community testing and sewage tests, Lo said the number of infections recently was likely to be higher than the “small peak” recorded in August and September last year. According to the government’s weekly report on the coronavirus situation, a total of 3,621 infections were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests last week, from May 7 to 13, up from 2,927 in the previous seven days. The government added that 348 Covid-related deaths and 22,953 cases had been recorded since isolation orders were abandoned on January 30. The number has been on the rise since the end of January when only infections detected through PCR tests were announced. “We should be vigilant but not too worried,” Lo added. Hong Kong Hospital Authority steps up efforts to ease Covid burden on its facilities The health minister said the latest “small peak” would not pose serious challenges as long as the virus did not mutate suddenly, as the city had built strong immunity with some 85 per cent of residents having taken three jabs. Currently, 5.86 million out of Hong Kong’s 7.3 million residents have received at least three shots of a Covid vaccine, with 1.11 million people already jabbed for the fourth time. “Compared with the fifth wave last year, our city’s healthcare services have improved. The number of infections has increased, but we have not seen many cases of severe illnesses or deaths.” More than 2.86 million coronavirus infections were reported in Hong Kong’s fifth Covid wave, with 13,120 related deaths last year. Moderna says bivalent Covid vaccine approved for Hong Kong use Lo also said in the interview it was necessary to tackle the manpower shortage in the healthcare sector, as more medical talent would quit if the pressure continued. In the short run, he said the city had to compete for talent from around the world while the government also needed to nurture professionals. On the promotion of integrated development of medical care in the Greater Bay Area, Lo said Hong Kong had a very clear picture, centred on exporting services, training, scientific research technology and management experience, rather than exporting talent and manpower. The bay area is Beijing’s ambitious plan to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities in the region into an economic and innovation powerhouse. Telemedicine for Hong Kong children among possible Hospital Authority upgrades Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan Hung-ling on Saturday revealed it had restarted the 24-hour operation of its emergency command centre in response to the rise in Covid infections. He said as of Friday there were about 2,700 coronavirus patients staying in public hospitals. Most of them had mild symptoms and stayed for a relatively short period, at 4.8 days on average. Fan added that the emergency command centre would closely monitor the situation of the seven public hospitals under the network and support their emergency department services, add temporary wards or transfer patients to private institutions. He also said that with more experience gained through the pandemic in handling unforeseen infectious diseases as well as the improved coordination with private hospitals, the authority was confident in coping with future emergencies. Additional reporting by Fiona Sun