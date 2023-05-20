Medical staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Hong Kong is battling a shortfall in doctors. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong sends out more than 130 job offers to doctors from Britain in recruitment drive to combat public hospitals’ high turnover

  • Authority chairman Henry Fan says 32 out of 139 recipients have already signed contracts
  • Authority will hold trips to Australia next month and other countries in Commonwealth later to lure more medical talent

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 1:25pm, 20 May, 2023

