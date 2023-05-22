Hong Kong commuters in Quarry Bay. The city recently experienced a “small wave” of Covid-19, according to an expert. Photo: Dickson Lee
Covid Hong Kong: current coronavirus wave has peaked, leading government adviser says, with recent daily recorded caseloads of up to 500
- Professor Lau Yu-lung from HKU says city experienced an expected ‘small wave’ and there is no need for concern as most have immunity
- He acknowledges while hospitals have ‘a certain level of pressure’, number of Covid patients with serious conditions not high, and most are discharged in days
