Under international practice, organ donors or their family members cannot designate specific recipients or ask for any identity screening. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong organ donation register hit by wave of withdrawal applications, with health authorities warning ‘a small number of people’ could be trying to jeopardise scheme
- More than half of all attempted withdrawals invalid as applicants had not even registered or repeatedly made requests to leave scheme, Health Bureau says
- Unusual increase started in December after the government said it hoped to establish a cross-border donation mechanism
Under international practice, organ donors or their family members cannot designate specific recipients or ask for any identity screening. Photo: Shutterstock