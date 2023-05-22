An MTR shop at Central station after a power outage in April. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s environment minister vows review of profit scheme for CLP Power, HK Electric after major blackouts
- Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says city will consider lowering permitted rate of return
- City’s two power companies currently enjoy guaranteed return rate of up to 8 per cent based on electricity generation assets
An MTR shop at Central station after a power outage in April. Photo: Sam Tsang