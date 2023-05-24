A resident registers for the city’s organ donation scheme at a hospital booth in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong urged to improve organ donor registration system, study reasons for surge in people opting to withdraw

  • Current system requires little information from donors and does not ask for personal details such as age and gender, doctor says
  • Unusual rise in the number of residents applying to withdraw from organ donor register sparked condemnation from city leader, police probe

Fiona Sun
Updated: 1:45pm, 24 May, 2023

