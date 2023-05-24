A booth at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan promotes organ donation. Photo: Jelly Tse
What’s behind the wave of withdrawals from Hong Kong organ donor register?
- Hong Kong’s organ donation registry has recorded a spike in withdrawal applications, although some of them are bogus, authorities say
- Post offers a rundown of city’s organ donation system, what triggered recent controversy and how other cross-border transplant schemes operate
