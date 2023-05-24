Hong Kong is expected to heat up as a result of nearby Super Typhon Mawar. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to swelter at 34 degrees Celsius early next week as region feels effects of Super Typhoon Mawar, city forecaster says

  • China Meteorological Administration and Hong Kong Observatory both reclassify Typhoon Mawar as super typhoon
  • ‘Its outer subsiding air will bring very hot weather to Guangdong early to midweek next week,’ city’s forecaster says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 5:23pm, 24 May, 2023

