Hong Kong is expected to heat up as a result of nearby Super Typhon Mawar. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong to swelter at 34 degrees Celsius early next week as region feels effects of Super Typhoon Mawar, city forecaster says
- China Meteorological Administration and Hong Kong Observatory both reclassify Typhoon Mawar as super typhoon
- ‘Its outer subsiding air will bring very hot weather to Guangdong early to midweek next week,’ city’s forecaster says
