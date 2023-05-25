An organ donation promotion booth at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Hong Kong has one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the world. Photo: SCMP
Police will target people spreading fake information over organ donor register, Hong Kong health chief warns
- Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau says ‘ill-intentioned people spreading fake information must be condemned by the whole city’
- Hong Kong’s organ donor register has been hit by a wave of withdrawal applications since December
