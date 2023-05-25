Hong Kong’s flu season ends, but residents are asked to stay vigilant. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s flu season ends as numbers of patients and hospital admissions drop, while rise of Covid cases slows

  • According to latest data just 3.83 per cent of respiratory specimens handled by public laboratories tested positive for flu last week
  • Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continue to rise, but health authorities say it has ‘significantly slowed’

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:47pm, 25 May, 2023

