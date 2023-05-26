People release eels into the sea from North Point Pier on Buddha’s Birthday. Photo: Edmond So
Buddha’s Birthday: Hong Kong conservationists warn releasing animals destined for pots may still end in death
- Many animals released into wild will die because they cannot adapt to new environment, says Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation
- Those that do adapt could threaten local species or biodiversity, says committee member Victor Wong
