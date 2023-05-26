People release eels into the sea from North Point Pier on Buddha’s Birthday. Photo: Edmond So
Animal welfare in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Buddha’s Birthday: Hong Kong conservationists warn releasing animals destined for pots may still end in death

  • Many animals released into wild will die because they cannot adapt to new environment, says Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation
  • Those that do adapt could threaten local species or biodiversity, says committee member Victor Wong

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:03pm, 26 May, 2023

