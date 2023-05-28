An organ donation promotion booth set up at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in May. Photo: Jelly Tse
An organ donation promotion booth set up at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in May. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong organ donors may need to verify identities, minister says, after unusually high rise in registry withdrawal applications

  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau doubles down on proposed cross-border transplant mechanism with mainland China
  • Lo calls for people spreading ‘rumours and false claims’ to stop immediately

Harvey Kong
Updated: 4:06pm, 28 May, 2023

