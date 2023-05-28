Residents soak up the warm weather on Shek O beach on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong to sizzle in coming days, with mercury to hit 38 degrees Celsius in some areas as Super Typhoon Mawar approaches northern Philippines
- Subsiding air from Super Typhoon Mawar to cause sweltering temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to city’s weather forecaster
- Temperatures in Sheung Shui expected to soar to 38 degrees, while urban areas to reach 34 degrees
Residents soak up the warm weather on Shek O beach on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen