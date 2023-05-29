Authorities say they aim to reduce the number of smokers by 7.8 per cent by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
World No Tobacco Day: Hong Kong pharmacies to receive 5,000 free nicotine patch trial kits next month as part of public anti-smoking drive
- Kits to offer a week’s worth of patches to anyone registered under ‘Quit Smoking App’
- Authorities say they hope campaign will encourage smokers to take first step towards quitting
Authorities say they aim to reduce the number of smokers by 7.8 per cent by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng