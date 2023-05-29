Hong Kong University and NGO Orbis are to use new hi-tech vision tests that will more easily detect glaucoma, which can cause blindness. Photo: Shutterstock
Hi-tech eye tests to be introduced in Hong Kong to spot disease that can cause blindness earlier
- ROTA technology, developed by Hong Kong University, is faster and better able to diagnose glaucoma in its early stages
- Scientists predict ROTA will improve the accuracy rate of diagnosis of hard to spot condition by 30 per cent
