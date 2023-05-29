A pilot plant designed to extract pure hydrogen for use as fuel for heavy transport at the Towngas Tai Po gas facility. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong gas firm and government team up to produce hydrogen for heavy transport fuel

  • Pilot scheme by Towngas and government extracts hydrogen from coal gas to power vehicles such as double-decker buses and ships
  • Towngas says its extensive underground pipeline network ideal for transport of hydrogen around the city

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 May, 2023

