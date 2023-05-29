Little Cleo Lai, whose life was saved by a heart from across the border with mainland China. Photo: Hong Kong Children’s Hospital
Hong Kong security chief accuses ex-district councillors living overseas of involvement in wave of withdrawals from city’s organ donor scheme

  • Chris Tang says actions could affect people waiting for a transplant and ‘endangers our safety’
  • Tang condemns those prepared to risk lives ‘for the sake of their own political interests’

Sammy Heung
Updated: 12:03am, 30 May, 2023

