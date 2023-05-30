Researchers have found children in Hong Kong have the highest incidence of astigmatism, which causes blurred vision, in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Eyes front: university finds Hong Kong has highest levels of vision problem astigmatism in the world
- One in five children in Hong Kong suffer from condition, which causes blurred vision at all distances, and which can worsen if left untreated
- Chinese University says figures higher among adults, with 70 per cent having some degree of astigmatism
