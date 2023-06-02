Cheng Ka-yan (left), manager of Grantham Hospital’s cardiac medicine ward, with transplant patients Tony Tsang and Allen Mar. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘I felt like I was waiting to die’: Hong Kong organ transplant recipients in heartfelt plea over withdrawals from donation register

  • Nearly 6,000 residents have applied to withdraw from city’s centralised organ donation register in recent months, although many never on list
  • Patients like Tony Tsang and Allen Mar have had lives turned around by new hearts, but many stuck on waiting list for years

Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:37pm, 2 Jun, 2023

