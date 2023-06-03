The number of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong will drop in a “few more weeks” following the peak of the sixth wave, according to a leading government pandemic adviser who has also reassured residents Covid-19 has become endemic. Many Hongkongers had been infected for the first or second time in recent weeks amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Chinese University respiratory medicine expert Professor David Hui Shu-cheong on Saturday said. “It can be viewed as the sixth wave of coronavirus infections. But it already peaked last week and the wave is expected to linger for a few more weeks before it subsides,” he told a radio programme. “Among the cases, about 95.8 per cent were infected with XBB subvariant, which has rendered the first two generations of vaccines less effective. But for those who have been vaccinated, their infections were mostly mild with fewer serious cases and a reduced risk of fatality.” Hong Kong parents warned about other respiratory illnesses despite Covid peaking The scholar also stressed the city’s coronavirus situation had shifted from a pandemic phase to an endemic one, with most Omicron cases only resulting in mild symptoms. “The pandemic has already shifted to a new phase, becoming endemic after more than three years of infections. The virus can be treated as an ordinary respiratory infection and society has no need to be placed on high alert,” he said. Hong Kong downgraded its response level for the pandemic from “emergency” to “alert” on Tuesday, the lowest in the government’s three-tier system, and will continue to treat Covid as a common respiratory disease. Up to 10,000 infected daily with Covid in Hong Kong, health chief says The change indicates the government considers the disease’s immediate health impact on the population to be minimal. The downgrade was approved by a steering committee headed by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu, with input from the Health Bureau and the latest advice from the World Health Organization. The international body on May 5 declared that Covid-19 no longer posed a global emergency.