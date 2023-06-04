Papabo, a platform that connects customers with home repair workers, says the recent heatwave has triggered “tremendous growth” in air-conditioner job requests. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong air-conditioner sales, demand for repairs surge as mercury soars, while subdivided flat tenants among hardest hit
- HKTVmall reports 260 per cent jump in air-conditioner sales last month from February
- But Society for Community Organisation warns hot weather brings increased strain on low-income households
Papabo, a platform that connects customers with home repair workers, says the recent heatwave has triggered “tremendous growth” in air-conditioner job requests. Photo: Edmond So