A veterinary student learns to care for a puppy. Hong Kong has more than 1,100 registered vets, of whom more than 800 hold a valid practising certificate to perform surgery. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-trained vets 1 step closer to being allowed to practise in city as university seeks international recognition for course
- Representatives from international bodies will make separate trips to Hong Kong to undertake final assessment of City University vet school
- First batch of 11 students expected to graduate this year
