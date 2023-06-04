A veterinary student learns to care for a puppy. Hong Kong has more than 1,100 registered vets, of whom more than 800 hold a valid practising certificate to perform surgery. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-trained vets 1 step closer to being allowed to practise in city as university seeks international recognition for course

  • Representatives from international bodies will make separate trips to Hong Kong to undertake final assessment of City University vet school
  • First batch of 11 students expected to graduate this year

Fiona Chow

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Jun, 2023

