A construction worker died on Saturday after being found unconscious on scaffolding outside a university building during an amber heat stress warning. Police received a report at 2.48pm about a male worker who had collapsed near a building of the New Asia College at Chinese University. The 66-year-old was certified dead upon arrival at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin. Hong Kong logs hottest day of year as temperature soars to 34.6 degrees at Observatory Preliminary investigations showed he might have fainted when repairing windows on the third floor of the building. The Labour Department issued an amber heat stress at work warning multiple times during the day. The first warning was issued at 1pm, before another notice was made 55 minutes later saying it was still in force. The signal was cancelled at 3pm. Under the department’s guidelines, workers carrying out “moderate” labour, such as cleaners and delivery workers, should take a 15-minute break after 45 minutes of work. All hot and bothered about Hong Kong’s new heat warning system? The Post has answers Those under the “heavy” labour category, such as porters and concrete workers, should rest for 30 minutes after half an hour of work under the amber signal. Workers under the “very heavy” category, such as bar-benders and scaffolders, should take 45-minute breaks after each 15-minute period of work. The guidelines also have red and black signals, which warn of very high and extremely high heat stress levels respectively. Workers should rest for longer or suspend their work under these higher-level warnings. It was unknown if the worker had died of heatstroke or if the guidelines were being followed at the time. The Post has reached out to Chinese University for comment.