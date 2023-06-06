Residents place flowers in the Diamond Hill mall where two women were stabbed to death last week. Photo: May Tse
Residents place flowers in the Diamond Hill mall where two women were stabbed to death last week. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong mall stabbing: authorities urged to overhaul mental health services to provide patients with more community support

  • Academic says government should reallocate more mental health-related resources to the community so patients can be taken care of after being discharged from hospital
  • Calls came after two women were stabbed to death in a Diamond Hill shopping centre last week

Jess MaSammy Heung
Jess Ma and Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:30am, 6 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents place flowers in the Diamond Hill mall where two women were stabbed to death last week. Photo: May Tse
Residents place flowers in the Diamond Hill mall where two women were stabbed to death last week. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE