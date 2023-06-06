A booth promoting organ donation at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong leader condemns ‘shameless’ culprits behind fake organ donor withdrawals, likens alleged acts to ‘discord, havoc’ sowed in 2019 protests
- John Lee’s strongly worded remarks come after arrests of suspects alleged to have accessed government system to cancel registrations of others
- He cites increased number of registrations from 2009 to present as reflection of residents’ support in ‘noble system’
