A booth promoting organ donation at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong leader condemns ‘shameless’ culprits behind fake organ donor withdrawals, likens alleged acts to ‘discord, havoc’ sowed in 2019 protests

  • John Lee’s strongly worded remarks come after arrests of suspects alleged to have accessed government system to cancel registrations of others
  • He cites increased number of registrations from 2009 to present as reflection of residents’ support in ‘noble system’

Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:39pm, 6 Jun, 2023

