Exercising is a preventive measure against ill health, an academic has noted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Exercising is a preventive measure against ill health, an academic has noted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Are Hongkongers getting enough exercise? Survey says no, with many too tired and unmotivated to make time

  • More than half of Hongkongers do not meet the level of activity recommended by the World Health Organization, a citywide survey has found
  • A common reason given for lack of physical activity among children, teenagers and adults was tiredness

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 11:24am, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Exercising is a preventive measure against ill health, an academic has noted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Exercising is a preventive measure against ill health, an academic has noted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE