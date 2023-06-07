Under a new three-tier warning system, workers are advised to suspend their duties or rest for periods of 15 to 45 minutes. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong unions urge authorities to push back deadlines for construction work during hot days, warn employees are unable to take breaks despite new heat warning system
- Death of worker sparks questions over effectiveness of government’s new three-tier warning system aimed at reducing heatstroke
- Employees feel stressed and often choose not to take breaks when needed, one union leader says
