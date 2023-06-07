The Secretary for the Civil Service appeals to public sector employees to sign up as organ donors. Photo: Jelly Tse
The Secretary for the Civil Service appeals to public sector employees to sign up as organ donors. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong civil service chief appeals to staff to sign up as organ donors and give the gift of life

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung asks 173,000 public sector staff to join organ donor register
  • Letter to staff comes after four men charged with filing donor register withdrawals in names of other people without consent

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 9:29pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Secretary for the Civil Service appeals to public sector employees to sign up as organ donors. Photo: Jelly Tse
The Secretary for the Civil Service appeals to public sector employees to sign up as organ donors. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE