The Secretary for the Civil Service appeals to public sector employees to sign up as organ donors. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong civil service chief appeals to staff to sign up as organ donors and give the gift of life
- Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung asks 173,000 public sector staff to join organ donor register
- Letter to staff comes after four men charged with filing donor register withdrawals in names of other people without consent
