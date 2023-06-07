A review, handled by the group of experts, was triggered by a surgical light falling in a public hospital in February. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Hospital Authority should double number of biomedical engineers to oversee equipment work, conduct its own facility repairs, expert panel says
- Panel suggests authority to use its own engineers to supervise contractors for equipment works, but handle maintenance and repair of buildings internally
- Review provides 23 suggestions in response to spate of incidents of falling objects in public hospitals
