A review, handled by the group of experts, was triggered by a surgical light falling in a public hospital in February. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong Hospital Authority should double number of biomedical engineers to oversee equipment work, conduct its own facility repairs, expert panel says

  • Panel suggests authority to use its own engineers to supervise contractors for equipment works, but handle maintenance and repair of buildings internally
  • Review provides 23 suggestions in response to spate of incidents of falling objects in public hospitals

Emily Hung
Updated: 11:22pm, 7 Jun, 2023

