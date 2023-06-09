“If an elderly person is using the balance of their spouse’s account, they would also need to present a copy of the spouse’s identity card,” Lee explained.

She added that after each use of the spouse’s voucher, an SMS would be texted to the user as well as their partner.

“The Department of Health would also monitor a series of data, especially any abnormal circumstances. For example, an elderly person might have registered [a spouse’s account] two to three times … or change a few [spouses] in a year,” Lee said.

The revamped healthcare voucher programme, which will be launched next month, was designed to let spouses share each others allocations.

The government said it would encourage elderly people to “make better use of each other’s voucher entitlement” to access private primary healthcare services.

Couples will be required to declare their marital status when they register for the sharing arrangement and present their identity cards, but do not need to show a marriage certificate.

When someone has used up the HK$2,000 (US$255) in their own account, he or she can start to use their partner’s credit.

But Lee warned couples would be subject to legal liability after they made the declaration.

“The Department of Health will also conduct reviews,” she added.

The voucher accounts will be linked until one of a couple submits a written application to end the arrangement.

A three-year pilot reward scheme will also be introduced later this year where users who spend at least HK$1,000 from their voucher account on designated services, such as specific health assessments and chronic disease screening, would be credited with an extra HK$500 for the same purpose.

More than 11,600 healthcare providers had registered for the programme by May and about 1.56 million elderly people had used the vouchers – 97 per cent of the total eligible population.

The amount of vouchers claimed last year was HK$2.5 billion, a decrease from the HK$2.8 billion recorded in 2018.

Lawmakers also used the Legco panel meeting to ask the authorities when the healthcare vouchers could be used to cover premiums for medical insurance in mainland China, a popular retirement destination for Hongkongers. The government said it was studying the feasibility of such an arrangement.

“The mainland has a clear system on medical insurance. Is it necessary to study [the system] for that long?” Kingsley Wong Kwok asked. “How should we connect with the policies in the mainland? It seems that the mainland is in the fast lane and Hong Kong is in the slow lane.”

Lee told him the healthcare voucher scheme was created to allow elderly people to receive primary care services, but mainland medical insurance was designed more for inpatient care costs.