Hong Kong health authorities plan a new approach to the treatment of psychiatric patients in the community. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong health authorities to consider new rules for psychiatric patients released into community

  • Health authorities plan to improve staffing for public mental health services, shorten waiting times at outpatient clinics and use new medicines with fewer side effects
  • Officials decline to give details of review of ‘community treatment orders’ and conditional discharge system

Emily Hung and Elizabeth Cheung
Emily Hung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:16am, 10 Jun, 2023

