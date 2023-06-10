Hong Kong’s weather forecaster has warned of heavy rain in the coming days. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong Observatory lifts amber rain signal on Saturday evening, warns of heavy showers in coming days
- Forecaster says rain in Tai Po and Sai Kung could be particularly heavy on Saturday evening
- Low pressure near Gulf of Tonkin and over coast of southern China to bring showers and thunderstorms to area, it adds
Hong Kong’s weather forecaster has warned of heavy rain in the coming days. Photo: Jelly Tse