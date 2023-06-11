Japanese fishermen haul in a catch near destroyed nuclear power plants at Soma port, Fukushima prefecture, in Japan. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s potential ban on Japanese seafood imports could cover more than 5 initial prefectures affected by Fukushima disaster
- Environment secretary Tse Chin-wan says authorities will step up food screening, but warns process could affect product freshness as they are held longer
- Remarks center on controversial plan by Japan to discharge potentially radioactive waste water into sea
