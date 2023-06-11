The Observatory predicts the temperature for the next nine days will range from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong bracing for full week of thunder, showers under effects of low pressure over Hainan and southern China
- Forecaster predicts rain for coming nine days, putting possible damper on spirits of some residents heading to see at least one of two giant rubber ducks in city waters
- Area of low pressure is expected to move eastward across northern part of South China Sea from Monday to Tuesday
