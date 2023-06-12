People lay flowers to mourn two shoppers stabbed to death in a knife attack at the Plaza Hollywood shopping centre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s shortage of healthcare professionals not related to patient’s attack on women in shopping centre, says official
- Acting secretary for health Dr Libby Lee says it’s not a must to follow international recommendations because local situation must be considered
- Government adviser disagrees saying professionals have long been used to having substandard practices
People lay flowers to mourn two shoppers stabbed to death in a knife attack at the Plaza Hollywood shopping centre. Photo: Dickson Lee