The Chinese University team says its findings could help 70 per cent of patients who do not benefit from existing immunotherapy methods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Chinese University team says its findings could help 70 per cent of patients who do not benefit from existing immunotherapy methods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong study reveals new lung cancer treatment, researchers say findings could help 70 per cent of patients

  • Gene-edited white blood cells inhibited tumour growth in mice, according to study carried out by Chinese University
  • Existing immunotherapy methods not always effective for majority of lung cancer patients, oncologist Herbert Loong says

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 7:16pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese University team says its findings could help 70 per cent of patients who do not benefit from existing immunotherapy methods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Chinese University team says its findings could help 70 per cent of patients who do not benefit from existing immunotherapy methods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE