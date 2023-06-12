The Chinese University team says its findings could help 70 per cent of patients who do not benefit from existing immunotherapy methods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong study reveals new lung cancer treatment, researchers say findings could help 70 per cent of patients
- Gene-edited white blood cells inhibited tumour growth in mice, according to study carried out by Chinese University
- Existing immunotherapy methods not always effective for majority of lung cancer patients, oncologist Herbert Loong says
