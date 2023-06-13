Fishermen in Fukushima sort the first catch of the day. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong could toughen labelling rules for Japanese food if country opts to discharge waste water, minister says
- Environment minister Tse Chin-wan also stops short of outlining scope, duration of possible Japanese seafood ban, says Hong Kong will wait for Tokyo’s response
- Some lawmakers call for immediate ban on all seafood from Fukushima, while others push for labels outlining possible risks on all food from Japan
