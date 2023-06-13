Fishermen in Fukushima sort the first catch of the day. Photo: Bloomberg
Fishermen in Fukushima sort the first catch of the day. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong could toughen labelling rules for Japanese food if country opts to discharge waste water, minister says

  • Environment minister Tse Chin-wan also stops short of outlining scope, duration of possible Japanese seafood ban, says Hong Kong will wait for Tokyo’s response
  • Some lawmakers call for immediate ban on all seafood from Fukushima, while others push for labels outlining possible risks on all food from Japan

Jess MaSammy Heung
Jess Ma and Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:51pm, 13 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Fishermen in Fukushima sort the first catch of the day. Photo: Bloomberg
Fishermen in Fukushima sort the first catch of the day. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE