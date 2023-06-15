Prince of Wales Hospital says it has apologised to the affected family and an in-depth investigation will be conducted. Photo: Fung Chang
Premature baby with heart problems dies in Hong Kong hospital after tube blockage leads to delayed drug infusion
- Case at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin centres on blocked stopcock that had obstructed heart medication from reaching infant’s body
- Staff only rectified issue 50 minutes later when equipment alarm sounded, but baby’s condition deteriorated and it died 12 hours after incident
