Prince of Wales Hospital says it has apologised to the affected family and an in-depth investigation will be conducted. Photo: Fung Chang
Prince of Wales Hospital says it has apologised to the affected family and an in-depth investigation will be conducted. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Premature baby with heart problems dies in Hong Kong hospital after tube blockage leads to delayed drug infusion

  • Case at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin centres on blocked stopcock that had obstructed heart medication from reaching infant’s body
  • Staff only rectified issue 50 minutes later when equipment alarm sounded, but baby’s condition deteriorated and it died 12 hours after incident

Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:23am, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince of Wales Hospital says it has apologised to the affected family and an in-depth investigation will be conducted. Photo: Fung Chang
Prince of Wales Hospital says it has apologised to the affected family and an in-depth investigation will be conducted. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE