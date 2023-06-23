By Jimmy Cheung, Chow Chung-yan and Benjamin Wong Hong Kong is ready to spend $1 billion to rebuild its battered image and lure back tourists and businesses after it was officially declared free of Sars by the World Health Organisation yesterday. Officials said the announcement was the trigger for a campaign aimed at promoting Hong Kong as the best place for visitors and business in Asia. The programmes include a $400 million tourism drive over the next nine months. Free airline tickets, hotel offers and restaurants discounts are up for grabs. In a statement at 3pm, the WHO’s executive director of communicable diseases, David Heymann, said: “This is very significant achievement. Hong Kong, with its dense population and fluid border with China, had one of the hardest outbreaks to control. This success means that the world can now feel safer from the Sars threat.” With the passing of 20 days since the last case was put into isolation, the chain of infections was considered broken, the WHO said. It praised government officials for providing honest information about Sars and pioneering control measures. “It is gratifying that these measures have now brought Hong Kong to the point of victory over the virus, although continued vigilance remains vital,” it said. In Beijing, officials have applied to the WHO to have its travel advisory lifted. It has recorded no new cases in 12 days and the number of patients is now below 50. Hong Kong marked the end of its three-month battle with non-official celebrations. Students lined up at school to dump their surgical masks into rubbish bags following a countdown to the WHO’s announcement. Shopping malls in Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay were enlivened with traditional lion dances. But officials said it was a day of remembrance and thanksgiving rather than celebration. Lessons from Sars helped Hong Kong’s Amoy Gardens face Covid-19 calmly Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa marked the occasion by visiting Amoy Gardens. “Every time I think about those who have passed away or who have sacrificed themselves as a result of Sars, I, like all of us, feel a great deal of sorrow. Perhaps celebration is an inappropriate word,” he said. Urging the public to remain vigilant, Mr Tung said the government would be prepared for future attacks. “Our name has been removed from the list but from experiences everywhere else, we have to remind ourselves that this could come again,” he said. He conceded the government had been passive initially in reacting to the outbreak. “We were passive because we didn’t know much about the virus. We were ignorant at that stage. But we moved from being passive to pro-active; and later taking the lead,” he said. Mr Tung sidestepped the question of whether officials should be held responsible, and said a review would be launched to make improvements. In a rare statement, the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong said it had written to Mr Tung hailing Hong Kong’s success. Tourism Board chairwoman Selina Chow Liang Shuk-yee said that it would take a year for the number of arrivals to reach pre-Sars levels. “We hope the number of arrivals can reach one million a month in August and September,” she said. “It will take time to recover and we are facing stiff competition from other regions that are also desperate to win travellers back.” 100 days of fears and tears By Ella Lee Sars is a word that Hong Kong people of this generation will never forget. It is an event that will be remembered in the same way our elders are haunted by the Sino-Japanese war. It is a disaster that killed 296 people and virtually shut the city off from the world. Yet it has given us all a chance to think and care more. When the clock struck 3pm yesterday, the World Health Organisation in Geneva declared Hong Kong Sars-free by removing the city from its list of affected areas. The announcement marked an end to Hong Kong’s “Dark Age” - a crisis that began when 65-year-old Guangdong doctor Liu Jianlun brought the virus across the border. Hong Kong has been through more than three months of fears and tears. For Sars patients and medical staff isolated from their families, they felt the pain of separation, but also the joy of reunion. At Amoy Gardens, where the outbreak killed 42 residents, the sense of community is now stronger than ever. The dozens of orphans who lost their parents to the virus know they face an uncertain future, but at least they are aware Hong Kong people do care. Then there are the eight health workers who died in the battle against Sars and showed us what real heroes are like - people without halos but simply devoted hearts. Their names and stories will be remembered forever. Young doctor Joanna Tse Yuen-man - the first public hospital doctor to die from Sars - has left Hong Kong a motto: “there will be a rainbow after the rain”. Although people took off their masks yesterday, cheered and enjoyed their champagne in Lan Kwai Fong, they also need to remind themselves of the reality - that Sars remains a big threat and could strike again at any time. There are good reasons to stay alert. Medical experts warn that Sars could return in the winter, yet Hong Kong’s ability to cope with another outbreak is still in question. Some have asked if the Sars crisis could have been avoided in the first place if the public health-care system had reacted more promptly. There has been a debate as to whether the Prince of Wales Hospital should have been closed earlier to stop the virus from spreading to the community. The alertness of our health officials has also been questioned. At an early stage of the outbreak in March, the Secretary for Health, Welfare and Food, Yeoh Eng-kiong, denied there was an outbreak in the community - a claim that was soon proved incorrect. The dean of medicine at the Chinese University, Sydney Chung Sheung-chee, was quick to contradict him when Sars patients started being admitted to the hospital one after another. Hong Kong Sars survivors on painful lessons they learned to cope with Covid-19 Public hospitals have proven to be too open to infectious diseases. There were not enough isolation facilities or protective equipment where it was needed, putting medical staff in unnecessary danger. Among the 1,755 Sars victims, 386 were medical staff. Some nurses are considering legal action against the Hospital Authority for poor working conditions. Inadequate communication between Hong Kong and the mainland health authorities was also exposed during the Sars outbreak. After the first case of atypical pneumonia on the mainland was reported in Guangdong in November, Guangzhou residents began panic-buying. That particular drama, seen more like a comedy to some Hong Kong people, failed to alert the health officials. It came to the light recently that Hong Kong health chiefs knew nothing about a report compiled by the mainland authorities in January, which outlined their symptoms and experience in treating the disease. When asked why Hong Kong had no access to the report, a senior health official said: “We don’t know what we don’t know; we know what we know.” Hong Kong paid a big price for the fatal outbreak, but lessons have still to be learned. Just a week ago, the Deputy Director of Health, Leung Pak-yin, admitted that he only learned about an encephalitis B outbreak, which has killed 18 people in Guangdong, from media reports. A government-appointed expert panel is to start its investigation into the handling of the Sars outbreak. But the panel, chaired by Dr Yeoh, has come under fire for its make-up, with some observers questioning its impartiality. Dr Yeoh wrote to public hospital medical staff yesterday, stating: “In unity and faith, the health-care sector has risen to the recent challenge of Sars, but the threat of infectious diseases will never go away.”