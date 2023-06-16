Prince of Wales Hospital doctors, (from left) Fung Lai-wah, Chung Kin-lai and Cheung Hon-ming, apologise to the public and the family of a newborn, who died earlier this week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong hospital says ‘not protocol’ to check valve involved in baby’s death, chief insists ‘we’re not finding an excuse’
- Hospital stops short of admitting human error in tragedy, but says guidelines have been updated and equipment contractor asked to review design
- Prince of Wales Hospital chief executive says ‘situation is not as simple as you would imagine’
