Ng Lai-Kuen, an associate nurse consultant, shows a 3D eye model used to practice giving injections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Training Hong Kong nurses to give eye injections could ‘reduce patient waiting times, cut workload for doctors’
- Intravitreal injections are used to treat age-related macular degeneration and generally handled by doctors, with patients waiting average of three months for shots
- Pilot scheme at Christian United Hospital and Tseung Kwan O Hospital has reduced waiting times for jabs to four weeks
