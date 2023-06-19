Ng Lai-Kuen, an associate nurse consultant, shows a 3D eye model used to practice giving injections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Training Hong Kong nurses to give eye injections could ‘reduce patient waiting times, cut workload for doctors’

  • Intravitreal injections are used to treat age-related macular degeneration and generally handled by doctors, with patients waiting average of three months for shots
  • Pilot scheme at Christian United Hospital and Tseung Kwan O Hospital has reduced waiting times for jabs to four weeks

Leopold Chen
Updated: 7:00am, 19 Jun, 2023

