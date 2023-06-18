The government will take back a 32-hectare site, known as the Old Course, from the golf club in September. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong determined to build public housing on golf course despite recent objections at town planning hearings: development chief

  • Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn vows to deliver on city’s 10-year housing supply goal despite rezoning delay
  • Different parties, including Hong Kong Golf Club, tournament organisers and even pro-establishment figures have spoken out against building 12,000 public flats on site

Willa Wu

Updated: 4:48pm, 18 Jun, 2023

