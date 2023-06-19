A knife attack in a Hong Kong shopping centre that left young women dead shocked the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong authorities looking into review of conditional discharge orders for patients, with focus on voluntary admission loophole

  • Only mandatory treatment mechanism currently is conditional discharge, which applies to those involuntarily admitted and identified with violent tendencies
  • Mental health services under scrutiny after a horrific knife attack in a shopping centre left two women dead earlier this month

Emily Hung

Updated: 11:50pm, 19 Jun, 2023

