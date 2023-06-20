An aerial view of San Tin area of the New Territories, the proposed site of a new IT hub and housing. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of San Tin area of the New Territories, the proposed site of a new IT hub and housing. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong environmental groups join forces to sound warning over potential loss of bird haven because of new IT hub development

  • Nine organisations say the planned San Tin Technopole plan could endanger 117 bird species of special conservation value, including critically endangered ones
  • Development Bureau earlier says the technopole would affect only 90 hectares of wetlands and fish ponds, but environmentalists disagree

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 7:08pm, 20 Jun, 2023

