An aerial view of San Tin area of the New Territories, the proposed site of a new IT hub and housing. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong environmental groups join forces to sound warning over potential loss of bird haven because of new IT hub development
- Nine organisations say the planned San Tin Technopole plan could endanger 117 bird species of special conservation value, including critically endangered ones
- Development Bureau earlier says the technopole would affect only 90 hectares of wetlands and fish ponds, but environmentalists disagree
