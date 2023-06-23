Hongkongers may not be comfortable buying fruit from Japan if waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant is discharged into the ocean. Photo: Dickson Lee
Survey shows Hongkongers aim to buy less food imported from Japan and visit fewer times amid concern over nuclear plant waste water scheme
- Survey finds most respondents oppose Japanese government’s plan to discharge waste water into sea this summer
- Trade union federation’s survey shows city residents do not trust Japan’s safety certificate mechanism
