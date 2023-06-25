By 15, Liu felt an urgent need for help in transitioning to a girl. But although gender-affirming healthcare was available in Hong Kong, providing social, psychological, behavioural or other medical help, people under 18 were not eligible for such treatments at public hospitals.

Yuki Liu says that identifying as transgender felt right. Photo: Sammy Heung

Although Liu already considered herself transgender, she was not ready to come out to her parents, who could have given consent and paid for treatment available in the private sector.

Advertisement

Children and teenagers struggling with questions about their gender have little access to public healthcare services and social support in Hong Kong, although doctors in private practice have seen growing demand.

For teens such as Liu, the lack of professional help only adds to obstacles they face at home, in school and medical settings.

Transgender people experience gender incongruence, which means they do not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth. That may lead some to also experience gender dysphoria, which refers to psychological distress.

To resolve the issues they face, they may undergo various aspects of gender transition.

Social transition would mean changing their names, pronouns and the way they express themselves. Legal transition would see them changing their names and gender on official identification. Medical transition would mean undergoing hormone treatment or gender reassignment surgery.

Advertisement

In the United States, new diagnoses of gender dysphoria among patients aged six to 17 almost tripled from 15,172 in 2017 to 42,167 in 2021. In the United Kingdom, there were more than 5,000 referrals to the government-run Gender Identity Development Service in 2021-22, up from under 250 a decade earlier.

In Hong Kong, transgender people aged 18 or above may go to the Gender Identity Clinic (GIC) established at Prince of Wales Hospital.

Advertisement

The Hospital Authority had no available figures of transgender people receiving services at the GIC, but service attendances rose from 950 in 2019 to 1,131 in 2021.

Those under 18 may only receive child and adolescent psychiatric services at public hospitals, but health authorities could not provide data on this group.

In the private sector, psychiatrists can prescribe hormone drugs to achieve a more masculine or feminine appearance and help reduce gender dysphoria, or refer patients to endocrinologists more specialised in hormone therapy.

Psychiatrist Dr Gordon Wong Chun-bun, who has treated gender dysphoria for four years in the private sector, has noticed a rising number of transgender teenagers among his patients and attributed it to greater awareness and access to information.

Advertisement

“More people may also come out and share about their journey on social media, which may convey that coming out and transitioning are not as scary as others may think,” he said. “There is also more information about how and where to seek help.”

He said around a dozen of his new referrals each year were transgender young people, and the youngest was 12.

“They may be just the tip of the iceberg as many may not have the financial resources to see private doctors,” he said.

Advertisement

Another psychiatrist in private practice, Dr Cheung Ngo, said he saw 10 to 20 new patients younger than 18 each year with gender issues, the youngest aged 15 to 16.

“The onset of gender incongruence can begin in childhood. It is ideal for transgender people to seek help before adulthood,” he said.

In reality, however, many teenagers did not reveal their situation to their parents, he said, while many might not be able to afford sending their children to the private sector, where treatments could cost HK$1,500 to HK$2,000 a month. Some parents might refuse to allow their children to get such treatment.

Zephyrus Tsang, a trans male activist and doctor who co-founded Quarks, a peer network for trans youth, said he had met a number of secondary school students who identified as transgender in recent years, the youngest aged 14.

Most had not received any medical services as they were not supported by family. Many trans people might experience mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, he added.

Dangerous to buy hormone drugs online

Unable to access gender-related healthcare in the public sector, Yuki Liu, who had begun using the pronouns she and her, bought hormone drugs online to appear more feminine.

“Luckily, the medicines were not counterfeits,” she said. “I have a friend who was receiving treatments at the government’s gender identity clinic so I just followed her prescription.”

Cheung warned that without a doctor’s prescription, patients might take a higher dosage of drugs than they needed and this could be risky.

“For hormone drugs, when you take the optimal dose, the changes produced in the body occur very slowly. When people don’t see the changes they desire, they may keep raising the dosage, which can harm their liver,” he said.

“People may also not know the correct way to take the medicine. Some drugs are recommended to be placed under the tongue to minimise the impact on the liver.”

Dr Rose Ting Zhao-wei, an endocrinologist in private practice who has been seeing trans patients for around six years, said she also gave puberty blockers to teenagers to allow them time to explore their gender identity before beginning hormone therapy. The treatment was costly, she said.

Some trans women patients had been taking contraceptive pills, which could induce a similar effect as hormone drugs, before seeing her.

Ting said taking hormone medicines without a doctor’s prescription might lead to higher risk of blood clots in the veins.

Psychiatrist Wong said transgender youths faced multiple disadvantages.

“Youth itself means being in a disadvantaged group. They have limited resources and autonomy and rely on others financially,” he said.

“Trans people are another disadvantaged group, facing discrimination and stigma. They may worry that their parents will not accept them and kick them out of their home, and they may be bullied at school.”

He said delaying gender-affirming treatment could result in more irreversible changes that may aggravate the teenagers’ anxiety and unhappiness, and even affect their school performance and social interaction.

Lack of support for parents

Yuki Liu tried to keep her identity a secret even after her parents discovered her feminine clothes and wigs in 2019.

She showed signs of emotional distress for two years before her mother encouraged her to open up.

Cherry Liu, 50, who works in the business sector, recalled: “While hugging Yuki, I told her, ‘No matter if you are a girl or a boy, you are still my precious baby. Your health and happiness matter the most’.”

Although she was supportive, she said the process of accepting Yuki’s identity was painful for both parents.

“We had many doubts. We had no idea why it happened as we had not observed any signs when she was younger,” she said. “But at the same time, I could see that my daughter has become a lot happier.”

She also had many concerns about Yuki’s future, including possible side effects from surgery.

“I simply wish she will find someone who will love and cherish her,” the mother said.

Yuki was more fortunate than Adam, who began transitioning from female to male at 18. He underwent hormone therapy, which deepened his voice, and surgery to remove breast tissue and create a more masculine chest.

Without his parents’ support, he went through it alone.

“I have not succeeded in having an in-depth conversation with my parents on this matter,” said Adam, now 21.

“The only time we spoke about my identity was when they accompanied me to see the psychiatrist, but then they had a huge reaction and could not accept it. They pretend nothing has happened and avoid talking about it.”

Adam began transitioning from female to male aged 18 without his parents’ support. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Bobo*, who used to work in the banking industry, said she felt helpless when her 14-year-old daughter told her she identified as a boy and had suicidal thoughts.

She was able to put her child’s well-being first and accepted the major changes that followed.

But her husband, conservative and unable to accept the situation, insisted on calling their child his “daughter”.

“My son would even bang his head against the wall,” recalled Bobo, in her 50s. “My husband insisted we could change our child’s thoughts. Then my son began to cut his wrist and had nightmares in which he was being buried in pink flowers, lifeless in a dress.”

In the beginning, she had no idea how and where to seek treatment for her child, and did not know what might trigger emotional distress.

“I was very scared every day that he would harm himself,” she said.

Almost a decade later, Bobo now considers herself the mother of a trans man, 23. After her unwavering efforts, her husband came around.

“I told him you either accept having a son or lose our child,” she said. “If we, as family members, do not accept him, no one is going to accept him. Son or daughter, we will love him the same.”

Bobo said she hoped there would be more support for parents as it would be crucial for the children’s transition.

“Without knowing what to do with their children, some may choose to ignore them. A lack of acceptance from parents along with discrimination from outsiders could mean huge humiliation to the child,” she said.

Sakura Lam, a public education officer for advocacy group Gender Empowerment, said parents experienced intense emotions when they found out their children were transgender.

Recognising the problem, the group started a support group for parents of transgender children.

Sakura Lam a public education officer for advocacy group Gender Empowerment. Photo: Edmond So

“The pain of the parents is not less than that of their children,” Lam said. “Some may worry about their children’s future. Some may blame themselves and even think they ate something wrong during pregnancy.”

Even when parents were supportive, she added, other family members might not be and that could be difficult, too.

In school, ‘everything was grim’

Yuki Liu remembers her secondary school days as a grim part of her life.

She was not allowed to wear the girls’ uniform or keep her hair long, was teased and bullied by some of her classmates and teachers, and even the social workers did not know much about dealing with transgender teens.

“I always burst into tears during lessons,” she recalled. “My class teacher would scold me for my hair length and sometimes treated me unfairly.

“In Form Three, some classmates would distribute my photos and laugh at me. They would say I was disgusting and tell me not to go near them.”

Fortunately, in higher forms, she found a group of friends who were supportive.

“They were the little beam of light in the grim environment at school,” she said. “Teenagers are surrounded by either home or school. If the environment in school and at home is bleak, along with feeling dreadful when looking at our bodies, everything will be grim.”

Liu’s mother said that after she appealed to the principal and teachers, the school allowed her daughter to use the disabled toilets, but refused to change the “disabled” sign to “gender-neutral” or “unisex”.

“My daughter is not disabled,” she said. “They said if she preferred, she could use the toilet at a nearby shopping centre during lunch.”

Education University counselling professor Diana Kwok Kan, who specialises in the mental health of the LGBTQ community, said Hong Kong schools lacked guidelines on how to handle students with doubts in their gender identity and gender dysphoria.

Professor Diana Kwok suggests Hong Kong take a leaf from Taiwan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

She said it would be ideal if medical professionals treating transgender teenagers could collaborate and work with school social workers.

Schools had different attitudes to transgender students, and she had to frame her communication with teachers based on each school’s religious background or position on gender matters.

She suggested taking a leaf from Taiwan, which passed a law in 2004 requiring all schools to provide gender education and teachers to receive relevant training.

Looking forward, Yuki Liu said she hoped to undergo gender reassignment surgery before finishing university.

“I wish I can live a simple life and never be distressed by gender-related matters,” she said.