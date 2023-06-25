A Hong Kong pet owner says her British shorthair arrived from mainland China last year without going through the mandatory four-month quarantine. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong weighs cutting 4-month import quarantine for pet cats, dogs, with tough rule ‘sparking smuggling trend’

  • Animal medicine expert says ‘draconian’ rule, world’s toughest, will only induce dealers to smuggle animals into city
  • Among factors to consider is whether threat of rabies if policy eases will be bigger than risk of the disease spreading through illegal imports

Jess Ma

Updated: 1:39pm, 25 Jun, 2023

