The Chinese Swamp Cypress grows in a 1.4-hectare swamp on the site. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong risks losing endangered trees under plan to build public housing on golf course, expert and environmentalists warn
- Professor Jim Chi-yung, from Education University of Hong Kong, tells public hearing that 37 Chinese Swamp Cypress trees, among others, will be jeopardised by plan
- Species classified as critically endangered, with fewer than 250 mature trees globally, and listed as requiring ‘first-class’ protection in mainland China
