A doctor confused two patients with the same name and administered the wrong injection to one of them. Photo: dpa
A doctor confused two patients with the same name and administered the wrong injection to one of them. Photo: dpa
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong doctor found guilty of misconduct for injecting patient with Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine instead of contraceptive

  • Doctor admits he did not check patient’s identity card or purpose of visiting before giving incorrect injection in 2021
  • If practitioner explained what he was going to administer this incident would not have happened, says Medical Council

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 5:23pm, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A doctor confused two patients with the same name and administered the wrong injection to one of them. Photo: dpa
A doctor confused two patients with the same name and administered the wrong injection to one of them. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE