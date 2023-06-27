A doctor confused two patients with the same name and administered the wrong injection to one of them. Photo: dpa
Hong Kong doctor found guilty of misconduct for injecting patient with Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine instead of contraceptive
- Doctor admits he did not check patient’s identity card or purpose of visiting before giving incorrect injection in 2021
- If practitioner explained what he was going to administer this incident would not have happened, says Medical Council
