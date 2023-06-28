Sources stopped short of saying when the proposal may be implemented. Photo: Jelly Tse
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong construction sector ‘drafting’ heatstroke prevention measures to ‘delink’ from recent government guidelines

  • Industry insider says tailor-made measure standardises break times for all construction workers under heat warnings
  • Critics argue government’s guidelines mean labourers at same construction sites have mismatching rest periods, while warnings issued and cancelled abruptly

Edith Lin
Updated: 9:54pm, 28 Jun, 2023

